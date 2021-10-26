Carson Wentz: Winning in the rain

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The biggest weather-maker in the United States has been the rain on the west coast. Carson Wentz and the Colts played in it Sunday night against the 49ers.

Carson led Indy to a win. The heavy rain made everything sloppy and slippery, and the game had more than its fair share of turnovers. But in the end, Wentz and the Colts scored 30 points, while San Francisco put 18 on the board.

Carson Wentz, Colts quarterback, said: “I told coach, “Hey, if the shot is there, we’re going to throw it. We got the guys. We got the playmakers, specifically Pittman, if it’s underthrown or whatever I just got to give him a chance. He made a couple of big plays, and he had the P.I. on the other one, but we said let’s still be aggressive and not let the weather completely change who we are. Be smart, pick and choose our opportunities, but I really appreciate coach trusting us to call those plays and create some big plays out of it.”

In addition to the pair of touchdown passes, Wentz also ran the ball into the end zone once. The A.F.C. seems to be a little wider open than the N.F.C. and Carson was asked if he pays close attention to how other teams are playing.

Wentz said: “I don’t watch a lot of football outside of film and all of that stuff when I’m home, but we know it’s wide open and we know who’s beating who every single week, so we’ve got to be ready. We know this was a huge one for us and hopefully propel us into a big one next week.”

The Colts have won 3 of their last 4 games and they host Tennessee on Halloween.

