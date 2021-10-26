Bismarck woman charged after five-month-old found with skull fractures

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 21-year-old woman has been arrested after police say she severely injured a five-month-old.

Police charged Kierra Station of Bismarck with felony child abuse Monday after the department received a call from hospital social workers about an infant with bi-lateral skull fractures.

According to court documents, Station initially denied knowing of the injuries to the baby, but later told police she threw the infant onto a couch Thursday and hit him on the head multiple times. Station told officers the child had been crying inconsolably before she lost control.

Following the incident, Station told officers the child went to sleep but she noticed something physically wrong when the baby woke up. Station took the baby to the hospital.

The baby was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for symptoms of seizures. The infant’s status has not yet been released.

Station is held at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. She faces the possibility of 10 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.