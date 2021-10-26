Advertisement

Bismarck woman charged after five-month-old found with skull fractures

Kierra Station
Kierra Station(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 21-year-old woman has been arrested after police say she severely injured a five-month-old.

Police charged Kierra Station of Bismarck with felony child abuse Monday after the department received a call from hospital social workers about an infant with bi-lateral skull fractures.

According to court documents, Station initially denied knowing of the injuries to the baby, but later told police she threw the infant onto a couch Thursday and hit him on the head multiple times. Station told officers the child had been crying inconsolably before she lost control.

Following the incident, Station told officers the child went to sleep but she noticed something physically wrong when the baby woke up. Station took the baby to the hospital.

The baby was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for symptoms of seizures. The infant’s status has not yet been released.

Station is held at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. She faces the possibility of 10 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial drivers license
Changes to getting your commercial drivers license are coming
Dr. Jeff Thake
Williston Basin School District superintendent placed on administrative leave
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
NDDoH logo
North Dakota Department of Health turning off comments, replies on social media

Latest News

In this Sept. 27, 2021, file photo, workers stand near train tracks next to overturned cars...
Cause of Montana Amtrak derailment still under investigation
Bo Gaudet
Police say Louisiana man attacked Lyft driver, passenger in Bismarck
Joshua Kringen
Former Williston Business Owner to take a plea agreement
Walmart sign
Dickinson Walmart store closed until Thursday for cleaning