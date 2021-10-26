Advertisement

Behavioral Health and Children and Family Services Conference kicks off

Behavioral Health and Children and Family Services Conference at the Bismarck Event Center
Behavioral Health and Children and Family Services Conference at the Bismarck Event Center(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday marked the start of the first ever combined Behavioral Health and Children and Family Services Conference at the Bismarck Event Center.

Topics discussed include the impact of trauma on mental health, living with grief, and creating more human-centered human services. Organizers said combining the two conferences helps with collaboration across sectors of human, family and child services in the state.

“Formally, how do we start to use the same language, have the same programs, have a shared understanding? Informally, how do we begin to connect with our peers that we may have never individually talked to before,” said Chris Jones, director of the Department of Human Services.

The conference concludes Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial drivers license
Changes to getting your commercial drivers license are coming
Dr. Jeff Thake
Williston Basin School District superintendent placed on administrative leave
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
NDDoH logo
North Dakota Department of Health turning off comments, replies on social media

Latest News

Shopping local
Shop local to avoid shipping delays
North Dakota Blue Book 2021-2023
ND Blue Book unveiled to the public
ND State Capitol
ND Legislators narrow down American Rescue Plan Act proposals
North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong (center)
North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong pushes back on Biden’s energy policy