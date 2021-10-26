Behavioral Health and Children and Family Services Conference kicks off

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday marked the start of the first ever combined Behavioral Health and Children and Family Services Conference at the Bismarck Event Center.

Topics discussed include the impact of trauma on mental health, living with grief, and creating more human-centered human services. Organizers said combining the two conferences helps with collaboration across sectors of human, family and child services in the state.

“Formally, how do we start to use the same language, have the same programs, have a shared understanding? Informally, how do we begin to connect with our peers that we may have never individually talked to before,” said Chris Jones, director of the Department of Human Services.

The conference concludes Wednesday afternoon.

