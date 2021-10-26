1 Patriots host #2 Demons volleyball Tuesday night

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday night’s volleyball match at the Olson Gym will play a huge role in who win the W.D.A. regular season title. It’s also a match featuring the top two ranked Class-“A” teams in the state. Century is number one. Bismarck is 2nd.

The Patriots are 17-0 in conference play while the Demons are 15-1. That one loss for Bismarck was a three set loss to Century back on September 28th. Since then, B.H.S. beat Century 2-1 in a tournament in Fargo earlier this month.

Brianna Kline, BHS head coach, said: “It absolutely gives them a boost of confidence. We’ve been telling them all season that they have what it takes and for them to actually see for themselves that they know that they can do it, that’s a huge boost of confidence for them.”

Mia Hinsz, Bismarck senior, said: “We have to limit our errors against them because they’re a very good team and they’re clean. So limit our errors and our serve receive, if that’s really good, we have a really good chance.”

Century’s only loss in 30 matches this year is the one to the Demons in the tournament. The Patriots are loaded with good hitters, and they have a pair of standout setters, which is why they run the offense they do.

Jamie Zastoupil, Century head coach, said: “We run a 6-2, so returning that is huge to have those setters that can really run your floor and run your offense. It’s like the quarterback of your team and it’s great to have that experience back.”

Kline said: “One thing that we do really well is we run our offense. We run different plays and have our hitters coming out of different spots and we also have a strong block in the front row with our middles moving from side to side.”

