Woman arrested after Watford City Police say she stabbed a man while he was driving

By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 33-year-old woman is in custody after Watford City Police say she stabbed a man while he was driving a car.

Police say they found a man in blood-soaked clothing when they went to investigate a suspicious vehicle Friday. They say the man told them Toni Stephanie Old Chief of Crow Agency, Montana stabbed him while he drove her and another man near Watford City.

Old Chief told police she “shanked” the victim twice because he would not give her phone back to her. She also told police she did not intend to kill the man.

The man was transported to McKenzie County Hospital with two stab wounds to his chest. Medical professionals told police the stab wounds were superficial, but required stiches.

Old Chief is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. She is held at the McKenzie County Correctional Facility on a $10,000 bond.

