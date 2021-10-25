What Halloween costumes are trending in North Dakota?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Halloween isn’t expected to be as scary as last year when COVID-19 soured many homeowners and trick or treaters. This year could be much better for kids and adults alike.

Halloween means many are searching for the perfect costume.

“To be honest I haven’t decided exactly which one, but hopefully it fits the part,” said Bismarck resident John Malnourie.

From scary to silly the options are endless.

“I bought a wig. I’m going as a hockey player from an old movie called Slap Shot with two of my good buddies,” said Mandan resident Shelby Skytland.

This year due to potential shipping delays, many are foregoing the online stores to head to brick-and-mortar costume shops like Spirit Halloween. Employees at Bismarck’s outlet say they’ve faced some shortages, but they expect this year to be “bigger than ever.”

“A lot of people are coming in these last few days trying to get costumes because it is kind of that final Halloween rush, especially with COVID, just kind of finally on it’s slow down,” said Caedmon Marx, employee at Spirit Halloween.

The big sellers this year have been Marvel costumes for kids and humor and horror costumes for adults.

“Slashers like Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers and Scream have been really selling this year as well,” added Marx.

Whatever your Halloween plans...

“My Halloween plans are to go to a haunted house, there’s a few in town,” added Malnourie.

There’s still time to shop, rent, or craft your Halloween costume.

The most Google-searched costume in Bismarck, Minot, and Dickinson this year is Cruella De Vil.

