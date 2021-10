SAN FRANCISCO, C.A. (KFYR) - The Indianapolis Colts inched closer to the .500 mark on Sunday as they took down the San Francisco 49ers 30 to 18.

Carson Wentz would total three touchdowns to lead the Colts in the victory.

Next up for Carson and company, they’ll play at the Titans on Halloween.

