Advertisement

Stock market hits record highs Monday

Dow Jones Industrial Average
Dow Jones Industrial Average(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Stocks in the U.S. moved higher on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 set new records, rising by 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively. This comes after a winning week last week, where the Dow was up 1% and the S&P was up 1.7%. Experts say it’s a positive sign.

“There’s continued to be optimism in the market and that optimism has been backed up by earnings from these companies. I think it’s continuing to see an economy that’s continuing to grow because COVID numbers are going down, people are going back to work, and things are opening up,” said David Wald, president of Securian Financial Advisors.

The rise also anticipates technology company quarterly earnings reports, which will be released this week. These include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple. Of the 117 companies that make up the S&P 500 and have announced earnings, eighty four percent have exceeded expectations.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial drivers license
Changes to getting your commercial drivers license are coming
Minot man arrested for attempted murder Saturday
Minot man arrested for attempted murder Saturday
Glasser Images sign
North Dakota Attorney General’s office subpoenas Bismarck photography company
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
In this photo released by the Colombian presidential press office, the country’s most wanted...
Colombia’s most wanted drug lord captured in jungle raid

Latest News

ND out of state workers
ND has more than 600 out-of-state workers
McClusky Public Schools Facebook post
McClusky Public Schools going to short-term hybrid model due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Renovation to Liberty Memorial Library for the State Supreme Court rendering
Bill to give ND lawmakers addition space unveiled; Supreme Court move proposed
Dr. Jeff Thake
Williston Basin School District superintendent placed on administrative leave