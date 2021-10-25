Stock market hits record highs Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Stocks in the U.S. moved higher on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 set new records, rising by 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively. This comes after a winning week last week, where the Dow was up 1% and the S&P was up 1.7%. Experts say it’s a positive sign.

“There’s continued to be optimism in the market and that optimism has been backed up by earnings from these companies. I think it’s continuing to see an economy that’s continuing to grow because COVID numbers are going down, people are going back to work, and things are opening up,” said David Wald, president of Securian Financial Advisors.

The rise also anticipates technology company quarterly earnings reports, which will be released this week. These include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple. Of the 117 companies that make up the S&P 500 and have announced earnings, eighty four percent have exceeded expectations.

