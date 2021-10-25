Recovery Reinvented shines light on stigma of addiction

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Recovery Reinvented, a conference hosted by Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum resumed in person and virtually Monday, with more than 3,000 total attendees.

Organizers said the conference is coming at just the right time in the midst of the pandemic.

Drug overdose deaths increased by 49 percent last year according to the state division of vital records. State leaders said now is the time to act.

“The pandemic with all of the additional isolation caused a lot of stress and anxiety, combine that with the job situations and housing situations, so really, we have felt like as we put this conference together, this is more important than ever,” said First Lady Burgum.

Those in recovery shared their own stories.

“I really struggled with alcoholism working in the restaurant and bar industry. It’s something that is a challenge across the whole industry. It hit me, and it hit me hard,” said Jonathan Holth, a restaurant owner who has been in recovery for 13 years.

The conference also included the unveiling of data from the North Dakota Addressing Addiction Survey. The numbers show that people’s ideas around addiction are changing. More than 2,300 North Dakotans responded to the survey, with 74 percent of responses stating that addiction is a disease. This is up from 63 percent in 2018.

“That is just so promising. It is the work of so many people across our state telling their stories, our behavioral health team, peer support specialists, everybody that’s involved in making a difference in helping people with the disease of addiction,” said First Lady Burgum.

Nearly half of survey respondents also support laws that protect people with addiction from criminal charges for drug crimes if they seek medical help.

Everyone who attended the conference received a wooden “Recovery Reinvented” token, created in collaboration between the Department of Corrections and Roughrider Industries.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.