ND has more than 600 out-of-state workers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many North Dakotans are working remotely permanently, including state employees. At the same time, hundreds of state employees are working remotely from different states.

According to the Office of Management and Budget, 643 state employees are working out of 43 other states. 260 of them reported to work from Minnesota, 42 from Texas, and 29 from Florida.

Even though these workers reported outside of North Dakota, it’s not all permanently remote workers. State employees have to report if they’re out of state for 30 days.

“We don’t know for sure that all of those folks are not North Dakota residents. There could be some folks in that mix who continue to be a North Dakota resident but are assigned because of their job to work out of state for more than 30 days. They would show up on this list as being reported to Risk Management for working out of state for more than 30 days,” said OMB Director Joe Morrissette.

If an employee works out of state, they receive tax credits to avoid paying income tax in two states.

The office estimates North Dakota loses $350,000 in lost income taxes each year because of this arrangement.

The University of North Dakota has the most non-resident state employees with 243, North Dakota State University has 86, and the Department of Health has 56.

