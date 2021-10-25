Minnesota experiences most wildfires in recent record

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The state of Minnesota experienced an extra hot and dry summer, leading to one of the most active wildfire seasons in recent history.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says this summer, it responded to 17 wildfires between March and October 2021.

The most notable fire was the Greenwood Fire in northeastern, MN, which forced evacuations and briefly closed the Boundary Waters.

Humans were the main cause of most fires in the state and across the nation, with 90 percent of wildfires caused by people.

The DPS says wildfires can be caused by:

Parking vehicles on vegetation, such as grass.

Burning debris, such as trash or leaves.

Using mowing or other equipment improperly.

Poorly maintaining tires and chains, which can spark vegetation fires along roadways.

Improperly disposing of cigarettes, such as tossing them from a moving car into a ditch.

