McClusky Public Schools going to short-term hybrid model due to rise in COVID-19 cases

MCCLUSKY, N.D. – McClusky Public Schools is cancelling in-person learning for students for an unknown period of time due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, the district announced they will be shifting to a short-term hybrid learning model.

“With a surge in COVID-19 cases, McClusky Schools will shift to the short-term hybrid learning model Wednesday. There will be no school Tuesday to give teachers time to prepare lessons. Teachers will inform parents of what to expect for their child this week. We will update parents and staff on Friday when school will start in person learning,” said the post.

This comes after an Oct. 21 a post on the school’s website revealed that two staff members had tested positive, and they are not conducting contract tracing.

The district added, in the original Facebook post, it hopes to resume in-person learning next Monday, but will need to consult with local healthcare experts.

Your News Leader reached out the to the district for comment and are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.