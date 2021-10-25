Advertisement

McClusky Public Schools going to short-term hybrid model due to rise in COVID-19 cases

McClusky Public Schools Facebook post
McClusky Public Schools Facebook post(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCLUSKY, N.D. – McClusky Public Schools is cancelling in-person learning for students for an unknown period of time due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, the district announced they will be shifting to a short-term hybrid learning model.

“With a surge in COVID-19 cases, McClusky Schools will shift to the short-term hybrid learning model Wednesday. There will be no school Tuesday to give teachers time to prepare lessons. Teachers will inform parents of what to expect for their child this week. We will update parents and staff on Friday when school will start in person learning,” said the post.

This comes after an Oct. 21 a post on the school’s website revealed that two staff members had tested positive, and they are not conducting contract tracing.

The district added, in the original Facebook post, it hopes to resume in-person learning next Monday, but will need to consult with local healthcare experts.

Your News Leader reached out the to the district for comment and are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial drivers license
Changes to getting your commercial drivers license are coming
Minot man arrested for attempted murder Saturday
Minot man arrested for attempted murder Saturday
Glasser Images sign
North Dakota Attorney General’s office subpoenas Bismarck photography company
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
In this photo released by the Colombian presidential press office, the country’s most wanted...
Colombia’s most wanted drug lord captured in jungle raid

Latest News

ND out of state workers
ND has more than 600 out-of-state workers
Dow Jones Industrial Average
Stock market hits record highs Monday
Renovation to Liberty Memorial Library for the State Supreme Court rendering
Bill to give ND lawmakers addition space unveiled; Supreme Court move proposed
Dr. Jeff Thake
Williston Basin School District superintendent placed on administrative leave