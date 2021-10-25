Lyft discounts available during Halloween weekend

Advertisement

Sober Lyft ride discount for Halloween weekend(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The ND Department of Transportation’s Vision Zero program is offering discounted Lyft rides to people during the Halloween weekend, from October 29 to 31.

People can use the code “VZHALLOWEEN1″ to get $10 off their Lyft ride. The program aims to encourage impaired people from driving. You can learn more online at visionzero.nd.gov.

