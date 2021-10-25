Advertisement

Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A 79-year-old Blue Ash man is accused of shooting his son because he wouldn’t stop playing the guitar, court records show.

WXIX reported it happened Sunday at a home on Mohler Road, according to Blue Ash police.

Fred Jon Hensley Sr. was charged with felonious assault “based on the officer’s investigation including a verbal statement from the suspect, who stated he shot his son with a .380 pistol because he would not stop playing his guitar,” police wrote in a criminal complaint.

He also faces a domestic violence charge.

“Hensley Sr. said he was tired of his son playing the guitar for over an hour. Hensley Sr. said he was only trying to shoot the guitar but ended up shooting his son in the (right) side of his stomach. (The son) then assaulted his father while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive,” police wrote in an affidavit.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on Sunday night.

He is scheduled to face a judge Monday.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial drivers license
Changes to getting your commercial drivers license are coming
Minot man arrested for attempted murder Saturday
Minot man arrested for attempted murder Saturday
Glasser Images sign
North Dakota Attorney General’s office subpoenas Bismarck photography company
Animal crossing
Animal crossing near Highway 85 helps save North Dakota wildlife
In this photo released by the Colombian presidential press office, the country’s most wanted...
Colombia’s most wanted drug lord captured in jungle raid

Latest News

Preliminary results showed vaccinated kids developed virus-fighting antibodies similar to...
Moderna says its low-dose COVID shot works for kids 6 to 11
FILE - Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate...
Whistleblower Haugen says Facebook making online hate worse
The group, which Microsoft calls Nobelium, has employed a new strategy to piggyback on the...
Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services
FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice...
Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 photo, a Hertz rental car logo is seen on the front of a...
Hertz orders 100,000 Model 3 electric vehicles from Tesla