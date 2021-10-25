City of Rugby awarded more than $6.5 million to improve water systems

RUGBY, N.D. – The City of Rugby was recently awarded more than $6.5 million to replace their water, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer lines.

The USDA loaned the city close to $5 million and a grant of more than $1.5 million for the project.

Rugby Mayor Susan Steinke said that this project has been in the works for many years and should be completed in 2023.

“We are very pleased for the support from the state to keep our water plant in good condition and to be able to move forward with the phase three improvements at our water plant, which is not just a city water plant, but a regional water plant,” Steinke told Your News Leader.

The Rugby City Council still needs to formally approve the acceptance of the funds which will be at the next November meeting.

