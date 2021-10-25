Advertisement

City of Rugby awarded more than $6.5 million to improve water systems

Water pipe
Water pipe(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUGBY, N.D. – The City of Rugby was recently awarded more than $6.5 million to replace their water, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer lines.

The USDA loaned the city close to $5 million and a grant of more than $1.5 million for the project.

Rugby Mayor Susan Steinke said that this project has been in the works for many years and should be completed in 2023.

“We are very pleased for the support from the state to keep our water plant in good condition and to be able to move forward with the phase three improvements at our water plant, which is not just a city water plant, but a regional water plant,” Steinke told Your News Leader.

The Rugby City Council still needs to formally approve the acceptance of the funds which will be at the next November meeting.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial drivers license
Changes to getting your commercial drivers license are coming
Minot man arrested for attempted murder Saturday
Minot man arrested for attempted murder Saturday
Glasser Images sign
North Dakota Attorney General’s office subpoenas Bismarck photography company
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

hospice
National Home Health and Hospice Month is this month
halloween trends
What Halloween costumes are trending in North Dakota?
future sessions
Bill to give ND lawmakers addition space unveiled; Supreme Court move proposed
recovery reinvented
Recovery Reinvented shines light on stigma of addiction
Deer head collection site
Hunters encouraged to drop off deer heads to help Game and Fish keep track of CWD