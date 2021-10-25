Bill to give ND lawmakers addition space unveiled; Supreme Court move proposed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One way or another, state lawmakers will be meeting in Bismarck on November 8th.

They have yet to decide whose authority it will be under, but they’re also trying to decide where they’ll be allowed to meet.

Fall sessions are very rare, and now they’re making sure there’s space for their work at the Capitol.

The last time lawmakers gaveled in, the Capitol Building was under COVID rule, and they were using different rooms for social distancing.

“Pre-COVID, we packed them in pretty closely. It was almost to the point where like, ‘How many more bodies can we get in here?’ I think it’s an improvement which comes with change,” said Sen. Randy Burckhard, R-Minot.

But some want to make the changes permanent. There’s already a bill draft which would give the legislature three more meeting spaces in the Capitol.

Those spaces are in the Department of Human Services, which is under the executive branch, not the legislative branch.

Many workers are working remotely permanently, and that left large rooms unused.

“COVID kind of opened up a lot of space for us because we initially sent quite a few staff members home, and through that process have really identified who actually needs to be in office and who doesn’t,” said Sara Stolt, COO for NDDHS.

Meanwhile, DHS is also bringing in the Department of Health after the legislature decided to combine the two departments.

While some departments move within, some are looking to move out.

The Office of Management and Budget unveiled a rendering for a new State Supreme Court. The complex would renovate and expand the Liberty Memorial Library on the southern side of the campus.

“Currently, we’re actually only utilizing about 28,000 square feet, which is crowded is the word I would use,” said Chief Justice Jon Jensen.

The project would cost between $11 - $14 million if approved.

A state study of the State Supreme Court says they have been unable to bring in additional staff specifically because there is no room for them.

All of these changes need to be approved by the state legislature, which they may do during the November session.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.