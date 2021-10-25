Bikers and Bibles: Bismarck man starts Bible study for men

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bikers and Bibles.

The two may not seem like they go together, but one Bismarck man is working to change the stereotype that so many people have about motorcycles and the people who ride them.

Jerry McFarlen says most bikers are good. He’s started a weekly Bible study designed especially for bikers.

Jerry McFarlen loves God and he loves motorcycles.

“Yes, absolutely,” McFarlen said.

Now he’s figured out a way to combine the two. He started a weekly Bible study for bikers. It’s an idea he’s been praying about for the past four years.

“God laid it on my heart about four years ago to do a Bible study for motorcyclists. I’m not much of a speaker, so I fought if for a while,” he said.

Six weeks ago, he decided to step out in faith and started this weekly Bible study. The group meets every Thursday evening in McFarlen’s basement and online.

“There are people from about a 10-state radius that watch it,” said McFarlen.

Joshua Thompson is one of them. He joins the Bible study every week from Williston.

“I don’t fit in at most churches,” said Thompson. “You show up in leather, you get looked down on.”

But here, he feels welcome. This weekly study has become a place he goes to grow in his faith.

“It gives us the opportunity and the tools we need to grow as men of God and to share that and not be ashamed of it,” said Thompson.

“So many of us do believe in God and we are trying to go out there and minister to those individuals that are around us,” added McFarlen.

Some might say it is an unexpected ministry, but to these bikers, it’s quite simply a blessing.

McFarlen says his Bible study is open to all men, not just bikers. To learn more, message Jerry McFarlen on Facebook.

