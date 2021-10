BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was a day to forget for the UMary women’s soccer team on Sunday as they were shut out by MSU-Mankato 3-0.

Sunday’s loss marked the first home loss for the Marauders this season.

UMary will look to get back on track Friday at Bemidji State.

