Tackling gas collection over the next decade

By Jacob Notermann
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s energy leaders are worried for the long-term preparedness for handling natural gas, and are seeking federal dollars to fund solutions before it becomes a problem.

The oil-to-gas ratio refers to how much oil is pulled from the ground compared to the amount natural gas collected.

According to the North Dakota Pipeline Authority, the amount of natural gas has been steadily increasing, and predicts gas collection will overtake crude oil within the next decade.

“These are significant numbers the industry is working on and trying to wrap their head around. What does that mean from a solutions basis? We know that all thing natural gas liquid takeaway, we’re nowhere near positioned for the long term,” said ND Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad.

Among the more 100 requests for APRA dollars presented to the state legislature, there are more than $600 million in requests specifically for natural gas infrastructure.

