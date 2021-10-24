North Dakota first responders join in the fight against pediatric cancer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dozens of police and firefighters braved the shave Saturday to raise money for pediatric cancer.

Brave the Shave teamed up with Guns and Hoses, a yearly event and friendly rivalry between departments to see who can raise more money. Former Bismarck Chief of Police Dan Donlin said almost everyone is affected in some way by cancer and this is their way of giving back.

”For me, when you see children going through [cancer] it just really rips my heart apart and that’s why I like being involved to show the support for these families,” said Donlin.

Brave the Shave is preparing for next year’s events but still needs another $78,000 to reach this year’s fundraising goal.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.