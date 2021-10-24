Advertisement

North Dakota Army National Guard soldiers welcomed back from deployment in the nation’s Capitol

North Dakota Army National Guard
North Dakota Army National Guard(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum, members of North Dakota’s Congressional Delegation and family members officially welcomed back about 70 North Dakota Army National Guard soldiers from their deployment to the nation’s capital.

In a ceremony Sunday afternoon, Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment was awarded 30 days off from service to help readjust to work and family life. For one soldier, it was his fifth deployment and says traveling to keep peace is a way of life, but seeing family again is overwhelming.

”Those days of traveling across the country, you start to get this feeling that wells up inside of you of excitement and it’s overwhelming when you first see your kids after being gone for a year,” said First Sergeant Mitch McCoy.

This unit was responsible for helping with security around the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial drivers license
Changes to getting your commercial drivers license are coming
Minot man arrested for attempted murder Saturday
Minot man arrested for attempted murder Saturday
Kassie Jo Redroad
Woman in custody after witnesses say she pepper sprayed patrons at Walmart in Bismarck
Glasser Images sign
North Dakota Attorney General’s office subpoenas Bismarck photography company
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Latest News

Guns and Roses event
North Dakota first responders join in the fight against pediatric cancer
Tackling gas collection
Tackling gas collection over the next decade
Minot man arrested for attempted murder Saturday
Minot man arrested for attempted murder Saturday
Commercial drivers license
Changes to getting your commercial drivers license are coming