North Dakota Army National Guard soldiers welcomed back from deployment in the nation’s Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum, members of North Dakota’s Congressional Delegation and family members officially welcomed back about 70 North Dakota Army National Guard soldiers from their deployment to the nation’s capital.

In a ceremony Sunday afternoon, Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment was awarded 30 days off from service to help readjust to work and family life. For one soldier, it was his fifth deployment and says traveling to keep peace is a way of life, but seeing family again is overwhelming.

”Those days of traveling across the country, you start to get this feeling that wells up inside of you of excitement and it’s overwhelming when you first see your kids after being gone for a year,” said First Sergeant Mitch McCoy.

This unit was responsible for helping with security around the Capitol.

