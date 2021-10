FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The NDSU Bison improved to 7-0 on the year on Saturday as they took down Missouri State 27 to 20.

Cam Miller would come in relief to lead the Bison under center tossing two touchdowns.

NDSU (7-0) will next host Indiana State next Saturday. Kick-off is at 2:30 pm.

