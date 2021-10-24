Advertisement

Minot man arrested for attempted murder Saturday

By Hayley Boland
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot Police have arrested a man for attempted murder and two counts of terrorizing after an incident Saturday evening.

Police said they responded to reports of gunshots just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday, when 29-year-old Anthony Davis of Minot fired toward another vehicle injuring a man inside, and fled in a stolen car. Police said Davis crashed the car near 14th Avenue and 1st Street SW and fled on foot.

Police said officers were able to arrest Davis for several charges, including attempted murder, two counts of terrorizing, vehicle theft, DUI, and others. The victim who was shot and the two occupants of the car involved in the accident were transported to Trinity Hospital.

