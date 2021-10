VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson State football team picked up a big win on Saturday as they upset #23 Valley City State 14-7.

A one-yard rushing touchdown by Drew Boedecker would prove to be the difference maker in the game.

Dickinson State (5-2) will travel to play Presentation College on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.