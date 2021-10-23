Purple Heart vets connect through hunting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Purple Heart has been awarded to more than 2,000,000 Americans since the first was given in 1932. For some of them, coming back to civilian life isn’t easy.

The Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation provides fishing, hunting, and trapping opportunities for veterans wounded in combat. The Foundation is national, but every year, people from Garrison, Max, and surrounding communities host a pheasant hunt for some of our nation’s heroes.

Gabriel Fierros is passionate about helping veterans.

“These weekends are designed for them to relax, to take a minute to unplug and heal and hopefully get through some of the issues they might be having or finding new ways to connect with the community area,” said Fierros.

A veteran himself, Gabriel works for Tobyhanna Army Depot in Pennsylvania. But he volunteers as a hunting guide for the Wounded Warriors.

“We try to keep it around four or five guys, that’s the comfort level, that’s your squad in the military. And that’s what they’re used to. It helps bring it back, it helps get them to talk about things that they want to talk about,” he said.

The Warriors have been holding events in North Dakota for four years, ever since Roy McKenzie volunteered to host a pheasant shoot for the organization.

“Myself personally, this is the biggest thing that I look forward to every year. Being able to honor these guys, and give back for what they’ve sacrificed, you just can’t do it,” said McKenzie.

Roy collaborated with his friend, Glen Schreiner , who offered up his land for hunting. Glen passed away two years ago, but the Schreiner family continues to host the event to honor him and our nation’s heroes.

“I’ve talked to the family, we will continue to host it as long as you want to do it, so it’s just something that we’d like to continue,” said Bruce Schreiner, Glen’s brother.

More than twenty volunteers and ten dogs came to help the five wounded warriors get their birds on Friday. They say the hunt is about more than just getting birds.

“Things like this, bringing them together, helping them to heal and connect with each other, showing them that they’re appreciated? That’s what it’s all about,” said McKenzie.

Roy will take two or three months off before he begins planning next year’s event.

They’ll have a banquet to honor the Wounded Warriors on Saturday at the fire hall in Garrison. There will be a raffle, the proceeds of which will go towards next year’s trip and hunts like it.

