North Dakota’s Gateway to Science center celebrates upcoming James Webb Telescope launch

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Gateway to Science center celebrated the upcoming launch of NASA’s new James Webb telescope with week-long educational seminars.

The original launch date was this week, but has been delayed. In the meantime, the science center was a part of more than 400 nationwide events to show families how scientists designed the telescope. There was also a chance to play with an interactive, portable planetarium.

It’s on track to be one of the busiest events from the science center in months.

”I know for a fact that we have a few [kids] that want to become astrophysicists and scientists. So what we’re doing, it matters and the community is happy to have us and we’re excited,” said programs director Janet Rosario.

The telescope is now scheduled to launch on December 18 on the coast of French Guiana. Rosario said they might have an additional telescope celebration week, but that’s still being discussed.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.