Five central-North Dakota law enforcement agencies to help at-risk children shop for Christmas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For more than 20 years, the Missouri Valley Lodge 3 Fraternal Order of Police joins a nationwide event to help low-income or at-risk children shop for Christmas.

Five police agencies in Burleigh and Morton County will give nominated children 100 dollars to buy presents for themselves and a care package of essential items worth another 100. Lynn Wanner, the F.O.P. president said it’s not just about making someone’s Christmas, but building community relationships.

”We want the kids to know that it’s safe to come to the police if they need help. So I think this event helps them see that police are the good guys and the police want to help them and take care of them; They’re a safe place for [kids], if maybe they don’t have a safe place in their own life,” said Wanner.

The program is free and 100 percent funded by community donations. Nominations close November 18 and shopping will happen in December.

Check here for nomination link.

