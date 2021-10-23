As airline tech glitch clears, traveling North Dakotans work to get home

DENVER, Colorado – Thursday’s tech glitch that impacted SkyWest airlines upended some North Dakotans’ travel plans.

Sierra Wilson, of Minot, said she is stranded in Denver for a few days after her connector flight was canceled.

Wilson shared video of the long lines in Denver International Airport, showing the line for food at one of the restaurants, with hundreds of people whose flights were canceled waiting to order a meal.

Wilson said that flights began to be delayed, but no one was sure what was going on at first.

“Finally after about four hours in line, I got to a gate agent, and they were very, very helpful. The United agents were very wonderful trying to work with the situation because there were thousands of us in line. I would say, at least a thousand people,” said Wilson.

Wilson said the airline is offering hotel vouchers. She said she’ll be getting back to Minot late Saturday night.

Wilson said she is using the opportunity to spend time with extended family in the Denver area.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.