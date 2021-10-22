Advertisement

Woman in custody after witnesses say she pepper sprayed patrons at Walmart in Bismarck

Kassie Jo Redroad
Kassie Jo Redroad(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fargo woman is in custody after police say she pepper sprayed patrons at the North Walmart in Bismarck Thursday.

Bismarck police say they were called to a fight at the store and found 26-year-old Kassie Jo Redroad with an off-duty deputy who was restraining her. Witnesses told police Redroad was shoplifting and someone approached her. Dispatchers told police that Redroad had pepper sprayed multiple people including three Walmart employees.

Redroad is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of drugs, and theft among other charges.

She is held at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

