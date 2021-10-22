Advertisement

Who was cinematographer Halyna Hutchins?

By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The film industry was shaken this week when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed Thursday after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the movie “Rust.”

The 42-year-old was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Hutchins was born in Ukraine and grew up around a Soviet military base, according to her website.

She had a graduate degree in international journalism and was an investigative reporter for British documentaries in Europe.

According to her biography, Hutchins graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015 and was selected as one of American Cinematographer’s Rising Stars of 2019.

She is known for her work on “Archenemy” (2020), “Blindfire” (2020) and “Darlin’” (2019), according to IMDB.

“I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set,” said “Archenemy” director Adam Egypt Mortimer on Twitter. “She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film.”

Hutchins is a self-proclaimed “restless dreamer and adrenaline junkie.” Her last post on Instagram is a video of her riding horses on her day off.

“Rust” Director Joel Souza was also shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Production on the film was halted.

The Associated Press reports detectives with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating what type of projectile was discharged from the prop gun and how.

