Wentz on Sunday Night Football on NBC

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It almost turned into a pair of NDSU quarterback’s starting the Sunday Night game on N.B.C. Carson Wentz for the Colts and Trey Lance for the 49ers, but Lance has not been practicing due to a sprained knee.

The Century High School graduate is playing very well. Wentz has thrown 144-consecutive passes without an interception and in the last 3-weeks, Carson has the highest yards per-attempt in the N.F.L. He was asked about having three NDSU quarterbacks in the NFL.

“It’s pretty cool, isn’t it. I think it’s a testament to the coaches there and how they get guys ready, recruiting obviously and just the culture. The culture of wining and how they’ll always find a way to win and produce talent and the more that happens the more it keeps coming with the trickle-down effect so it’s definitely cool to see,” said Wentz.

Easton Stick is a reserve for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Indianapolis is 2-4 and coming off a win over Houston. The Colts and 49ers play Sunday Night on the station you’re watching right now.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.