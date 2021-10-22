Advertisement

Wentz on Sunday Night Football on NBC

(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It almost turned into a pair of NDSU quarterback’s starting the Sunday Night game on N.B.C. Carson Wentz for the Colts and Trey Lance for the 49ers, but Lance has not been practicing due to a sprained knee.

The Century High School graduate is playing very well.  Wentz has thrown 144-consecutive passes without an interception and in the last 3-weeks, Carson has the highest yards per-attempt in the N.F.L. He was asked about having three NDSU quarterbacks in the NFL.

“It’s pretty cool, isn’t it. I think it’s a testament to the coaches there and how they get guys ready, recruiting obviously and just the culture. The culture of wining and how they’ll always find a way to win and produce talent and the more that happens the more it keeps coming with the trickle-down effect so it’s definitely cool to see,” said Wentz.

Easton Stick is a reserve for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Indianapolis is 2-4 and coming off a win over Houston. The Colts and 49ers play Sunday Night on the station you’re watching right now.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Average La Niña pattern across the United States highlighting where the jet stream usually sets...
La Niña is back: what that means for North Dakota’s winter
Canceled Flights
Technical glitch cancels flights across North Dakota
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows...
Charges dropped against longtime inmate in shaken baby case

Latest News

‘The Haunt’ comes to Williston
Senior airman in Minot awarded for saving life
Ontario man pleads guilty in murder-arson case in Burleigh County
Cease and desist order issued for unlicensed Minot contractor