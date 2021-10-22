Advertisement

Technical glitch cancels flights across North Dakota

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Five flights across three airlines scheduled to operate through Bismarck Airport are canceled. According to a statement from Delta Airlines, a “technical issue affected flights operated by Delta connection partner Sky West.”

Delta said they’re working directly with customers. Sky West has more than 235 destinations across North America.

According to the Minot International Airport website, two arrivals and two departures have been canceled, and an arrival and departure at XWA in Williston are canceled as well.

