Sports Spotlight: Macy Fridgen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century has had its fair share of dominate programs in recent years and college coaches like to recruit athletes from winning programs.

Macy Fridgen is another solid performer for the Patriots who plans to play at a top N.A.I.A. program but her volleyball journey did not always point toward a college career.

Century volleyball may be one of the most storied programs in North Dakota, garnering state title after state title, and moving athletes on to the next level. Macy Fridgen is another in the long line of stellar Century athletes, and her history in the sport goes back generations.

“My mom she played in high school and in college, so she taught me in kindergarten. She put me in YMCA volleyball, so I started there, and have been playing ever since,” said Macy Fridgen, Century senior.

But it was not always easy for Macy, she had to find her way in junior high.

“You know Macy started out in the 8th grade on the B team, she was on our freshman B team, and Macy never gave up. I love the story of Macy, because she just fights through everything, and just proved right where she belonged,” said Century Head Coach Jamie Zastoupil.

That determination allowed Macy an outlet to continue and do it at one of the top NAIA programs in the country, The University of Jamestown.

Fridgen said, “I played for their junior team over the winter, that’s just a travel team, and through there I figured out just what the coaches were kind of like, how the program ran, and I just loved everything about it, so I decided to go there.”

And for her, the game has never lost its luster.

“I just really love the game. I love everything about it. I really love the energy, and I just want to be the best that I can be in everything I do, and volleyball is just another thing I want to be my best and keep working hard at,” said Fridgen.

Macy and the Patriots are at the top of the WDA and are eyeing their second state title in a row and their 6th in the last seven years.

