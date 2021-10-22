Advertisement

Shipping problems impacting Black Friday shopping in North Dakota

(kfyr)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last year, COVID-19 drastically impacted the biggest shopping day of the year. Going to the mall on Black Friday for bargains meant social distancing, sanitizing and masks.

This year, merchants have been thrown another curve ball by the pandemic: shipping problems.

Brooke Leno has owned and operated “Out of Town” for 10 years. So, she’s used to the Black Friday rush. Or-- thanks to COVID-- a lack there of.

“2020 we saw lower traffic numbers,” said Brooke Leno, Out of Town Owner. But this year, mall management says numbers should be back to around normal.

“For every holiday that we’ve had so far this year, we’ve been surpassing our numbers over last year and years before that. So, we’re expecting the same for Black Friday,” said Mikalah Auer, Kirkwood Mall Marketing Director. Leno says that’s great news. “I’m expecting 2021 to be just as busy as 2019 was,” said Leno.

But, there’s one problem: shipping delays. “We’re telling people get what you want now because a lot of that’s not going to be available. Shoes have been a huge problem. A lot of it’s just stuck at the ports. We’re going to end up getting these fall shoes in January, which is spring season,” said Leno.

So, Leno is rerouting by canceling orders and buying from new vendors with available stock.

“We’ve had to find things that are available versus the brands that we typically carry-- they’re not available. So, we’re just having to find replacements and get different things,” said Leno.

Leno says the good news is it’s giving her store an opportunity to offer new brands to customers. Kirkwood Marketing Director Mikalah Auer says the mall will still be cleaning high-touch points and offering sanitizing stations to keep customers safe.

This year, Kirkwood Mall will not be enforcing mask wearing as it’s following the guidance from the CDC and state government.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Average La Niña pattern across the United States highlighting where the jet stream usually sets...
La Niña is back: what that means for North Dakota’s winter
St. Peter's Health (Google Maps)
Montana public officials threaten doctors over refusal to treat COVID patient with ivermectin
Kenneth Groce
Deputy says New Salem man threatened and attempted to trap him in patrol car
Bradley Graff
Deputies believe man accused of rape is hiding out in Bis-Man area
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Monoclonal antibody treatment
Monoclonal antibody treatment clinic opens in Butte, Montana
10th annual North Central Veteran Stand Down
10th annual North Central Veteran Stand Down
Off-road vehicle safety protocol
Burleigh County discussion continues on off-road vehicle safety protocol
Joshua Kringen
Williams County GSI proceeding to trial, state files motion to delay