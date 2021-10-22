Advertisement

Senior airman in Minot awarded for saving life

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot airman received special recognition Friday for his efforts to save a life in April.

The Certificate of Merit is issued by the Red Cross for someone that goes above and beyond to help others with their training.

Back in April Senior Airman Jose Rafael Jacuinde Rios was out with his wife and children when they found a man bleeding on the side of the road.

They contacted emergency services and the senior airman kept the man alive until they arrived.

“I just think that anybody would’ve stepped up if they saw that situation, even if he wasn’t trained to save a life or had any sort of training. I’m sure anybody would’ve stepped up and helped him,” said Jacuinde Rios.

He says the award caught him off guard, but appreciated the recognition.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Average La Niña pattern across the United States highlighting where the jet stream usually sets...
La Niña is back: what that means for North Dakota’s winter
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin expresses ‘shock and sadness’ after prop gun shooting on set kills cinematographer
Canceled Flights
Technical glitch cancels flights across North Dakota
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows...
Charges dropped against longtime inmate in shaken baby case

Latest News

Ontario man pleads guilty in murder-arson case in Burleigh County
Cease and desist order issued for unlicensed Minot contractor
Fix It Up Friday: Renovations
Fix It Up Friday: Renovations
Inside Spirit Halloween
Inside Spirit Halloween