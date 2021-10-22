Senior airman in Minot awarded for saving life

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot airman received special recognition Friday for his efforts to save a life in April.

The Certificate of Merit is issued by the Red Cross for someone that goes above and beyond to help others with their training.

Back in April Senior Airman Jose Rafael Jacuinde Rios was out with his wife and children when they found a man bleeding on the side of the road.

They contacted emergency services and the senior airman kept the man alive until they arrived.

“I just think that anybody would’ve stepped up if they saw that situation, even if he wasn’t trained to save a life or had any sort of training. I’m sure anybody would’ve stepped up and helped him,” said Jacuinde Rios.

He says the award caught him off guard, but appreciated the recognition.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.