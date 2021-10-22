Advertisement

North Dakota seeks new deal with Josh Duhamel as pitchman

(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota is working to extend its contract with Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel to promote tourism in his home state.  

North Dakota’s top tourism official said the 48-year-old star of several “Transformers” movies has been effective in attracting visitors to the state better known for its brutal cold weather than as a vacation destination.

The native of Minot and one of Hollywood’s leading men has been the face of North Dakota and its pitchman since 2013.

He has been paid more than $1 million from the state since then. His current two-year tourism deal expires in December.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Average La Niña pattern across the United States highlighting where the jet stream usually sets...
La Niña is back: what that means for North Dakota’s winter
Canceled Flights
Technical glitch cancels flights across North Dakota
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows...
Charges dropped against longtime inmate in shaken baby case

Latest News

Williston School Board holds executive session over recent superintendent actions
Wentz on Sunday Night Football on NBC
‘The Haunt’ comes to Williston
Senior airman in Minot awarded for saving life