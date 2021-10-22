North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders holds 46th Annual Fall Conference

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders (NDCEL) is winding down its 46th Annual Fall Conference at the Bismarck Event Center.

This year’s event extends to all educators across the state.

Aimee Copas with the NDCEL says the conference provides a venue for teachers and administrators to learn together at the same time.

“As North Dakota grows and there’s people that come in from out of state, a lot of people ask, ‘Why is everybody off these two days?’ There’s really a deliberate purpose as to why the schools hold these two days off. It’s so they can actually focus on it”, said Copas.

Copas says hundreds of educators attended in-person and online over the last two days.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.