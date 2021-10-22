Nationwide supply chain shortage impacting ND farmers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The drought isn’t the only thing that’s been a challenge for North Dakota farmers and ranchers.

The supply chain shortage has affected them as well, and some are worried about having what they need before things start over again in the spring.

Ben Kuhn says this year’s harvest has been a challenge. Besides the weather, he and others are having trouble finding parts and supplies. He thinks coronavirus has slowed production.

“Right now, there are certain pesticides you would not be able to even purchase, they’re out of stock, and if they are in stock, they are two or three times the price they were a year ago,” said Ben Kuhn, farmer.

Kuhn is keeping extra products and spare parts on hand in preparation for next year’s work.

“I even have things on the farm today that a year ago if you would have asked me if I would have needed, I would have thought you were crazy, said Kuhn. So, we keep spare combine tires, and grain car tires.”

Whether certain machinery parts will be available is anyone’s guess. Kuhn says he’s heard of farmers sharing parts and even getting some from salvaged machines.

“There are parts for my planter I’ve been trying to get since last spring that still aren’t available,” said Kuhn.

A Dickinson battery supplier that works with many farmers is also feeling the pinch.

A service technician tells us they may order ten batteries and sometimes only get two because they’re in short supply.

“Seems like they’re saying anywhere it’s getting kind of hard-to-get stuff and it’s putting them like two or three days behind versus getting it the same day,” said Tom Wyman, Ray’s Auto Electric.

Kuhn said he and other farmers are hoping things will get back to normal come next year.

