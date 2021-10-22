Monoclonal antibody treatment clinic opens in Butte, Montana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To help in the fight against Coronavirus, Montana has opened its first monoclonal antibody treatment clinic.

Governor Greg Gianforte said the facility in Butte will reduce the strain on resources and help save lives.

Montana governor Greg Gianforte said Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are on the rise, and the healthcare system, is feeling the surge. It’s why he and health officials opened the state’s first monoclonal antibody clinic.

“The fact of the matter is after 19 months they are especially strained, they are tired, and we need to continue to do all we can to alleviate the burden that they continue to carry,” said Gov. Greg Gianforte, Montana.

The facility at St. James Healthcare is set up to help about a dozen patients per day.

Governor Gianforte said they are using contracted staff, so it will allow healthcare workers at St. James to help other patients. He said officials told him the antibody treatment was over 97 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations among the most vulnerable at a Sydney hospital.

“Early treatment with monoclonal antibodies not only reduced the strain on their hospital system and ensured more capacity, it saved lives,” said Gianforte.

The treatment is for non-hospitalized patients who have tested positive and have mild to moderate symptoms within ten days of onset.

You can also be eligible if you are classified as a high-risk patient.

“This might be based on your age, for example, being over 65 years of age, if you have things like chronic lung or kidney disease,” said Maggie Cook-Shimanek, State Medical Officer.

Gianforte and the health officials are still encouraging Montanans talk to their healthcare providers about getting the COVID vaccine.

“Getting vaccinated remains the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID, said Gianforte. The vaccines are safe, they work and they’re saving lives.”

They hope the antibody clinic can be the example for similar facilities around the state.

The treatments require a provider’s order so if you are interested you are encouraged to speak to your healthcare provider.

Gianforte said monoclonal antibody treatment is accessible in 41 counties in Montana.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.