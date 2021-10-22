Advertisement

Minot man sentenced to 15 years in prison in May 2020 murder

Damion Colvin
Damion Colvin(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The courts have ordered a Minot man to serve 15 years in prison for killing a man last May.

Prosecutors originally charged 23-year-old Damion Colvin with AA-felony murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Andrew Jordan Parisien.

Colvin agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of A-felony murder after the defense indicated that they had proof of extreme emotional disturbance at the time of the incident.

Colvin will also serve five years of supervised probation and will receive credit for more than 500 days already served.

Parisien’s family members had the chance to speak during Friday’s sentencing hearing.

Colvin also had the opportunity to address the court.

“I’m might not show the remorse they way that they are expecting me too, but I did go through the situation differently than everyone else has heard or seen. There’s not a whole lot of people that were there,” said Colvin.

Colvin will pay more than $6,000 in restitution and a more than a $1,000 in court fees.

