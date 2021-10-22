Advertisement

North Dakota disability services program to be reviewed

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state Human Services committee is considering enhancing and expanding developmental disabilities services next session. They met on Thursday to hear a presentation from a consulting group that will be studying the way the state can improve disabilities services, especially for people with autism.

“The state agency are the experts on how their programs work. But the people receiving supports and their families and their advocates are the context experts in terms of how they experience the system and how it really operates on the ground,” said Erin Leveton, subject matter expert for Alvarez and Marsal Consulting Group.

The committee voted unanimously to hire Alvarez and Marsal Consulting Group from New York for $148,000 to study the state’s disability services. A&M will have until June 1, 2022 to present their findings to the interim committee.

