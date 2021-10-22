Advertisement

‘The Haunt’ comes to Williston

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - When the sun goes down this weekend is when you’ll see people heading to “The Haunt:” One of the region’s scary attractions.

Located in Williston’s Cottonwood Forest, people looking for a fright will find it as they go through a haunted house and a corn maze. Owner John Cecil says creating “The Haunt” is a yearly tradition, and plays into a number of common fears.

“We try to catch different fears because there is always someone who has a fear of something whether its claustrophobia or spiders, or just surprising them with action,” said Cecil.

The attraction opened last weekend to a large crowd and lots of screams.

“That part where we had to squeeze, I thought I was going to suffocate,” said Sayler Atkins.

“I think I screamed six or seven times,” said Katelynn Hanig.

“The Haunt” opens tonight and tomorrow at 8 p.m. They will also be running it on Friday Oct. 29. Admission is $20 and it is recommended for people aged 12 and up.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Average La Niña pattern across the United States highlighting where the jet stream usually sets...
La Niña is back: what that means for North Dakota’s winter
Canceled Flights
Technical glitch cancels flights across North Dakota
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows...
Charges dropped against longtime inmate in shaken baby case

Latest News

Wentz on Sunday Night Football on NBC
Senior airman in Minot awarded for saving life
Ontario man pleads guilty in murder-arson case in Burleigh County
Cease and desist order issued for unlicensed Minot contractor