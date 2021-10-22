‘The Haunt’ comes to Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. - When the sun goes down this weekend is when you’ll see people heading to “The Haunt:” One of the region’s scary attractions.

Located in Williston’s Cottonwood Forest, people looking for a fright will find it as they go through a haunted house and a corn maze. Owner John Cecil says creating “The Haunt” is a yearly tradition, and plays into a number of common fears.

“We try to catch different fears because there is always someone who has a fear of something whether its claustrophobia or spiders, or just surprising them with action,” said Cecil.

The attraction opened last weekend to a large crowd and lots of screams.

“That part where we had to squeeze, I thought I was going to suffocate,” said Sayler Atkins.

“I think I screamed six or seven times,” said Katelynn Hanig.

“The Haunt” opens tonight and tomorrow at 8 p.m. They will also be running it on Friday Oct. 29. Admission is $20 and it is recommended for people aged 12 and up.

