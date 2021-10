BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The playoffs are set to start on Saturday in Class-9B football in North Dakota, so this is the final poll of the season from the N.D. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

There is a new number one because Bowman County beat Beulah. It moves Hillsboro-Central Valley to the top spot and all five teams in the rating have an 8-1 record.

