Cease and desist order issued for unlicensed Minot contractor

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The attorney general has issued a cease and desist against John Moser III, of Minot, from conducting any business in the state.

The attorney general says Moser has a history of fraudulent business in North Dakota with his company, J3 Construction, LLC.

Moser was first ordered in 2017 to repay more than $30,000 worth of projects that weren’t completed, which was never repaid.

In 2020, Moser filed for a contractor’s license by reporting false information that there were no lawsuits against him. He refiled again in 2021, once again reporting false information.

The Consumer Protection has also obtained a civil judgment against Moser, banning him from doing any contractor work.

