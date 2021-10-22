Attorney seeks to withdraw in Williams County case for man accused of paying minor for sex

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Friday, a district court judge denied a motion to push back the trial for a man accused of paying a minor for sex in Williams County.

35-year-old Joshua Kringen is accused of patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity and corruption or solicitation of minors for a 2020 crime.

Thursday, State’s Attorney Nathan Madden filed to withdraw from the case citing representations he made to defense attorney Jeff Nehring. No response has been filed to determine whether Madden will be allowed to withdraw from the case.

A five-day trial is scheduled to begin Monday.

