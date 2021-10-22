10th annual North Central Veteran Stand Down

MINOT, N.D. – The Armed Forces Reserve Center hosted their 10th annual North Central Veterans Stand Down in the Magic City Wednesday.

The 10th annual North Central Veterans Stand Down drew in hundreds of former service members.

For veterans like Max Pontenila, it provides a one-stop shop for resources and services.

“I can say, ‘Hey, go to table two and then for this issue go to table five.’ But they are all on in one room versus having to jump back and forth across town,” said Pontenila, a veteran and a Community Action member.

Creating a network of support for those who may need it or know someone in need.

“It’s a little bit more comfortable coming to talk to another veteran then talking to someone who doesn’t know anything about what they have been going through,” said Christine Morse, a veteran herself and a member of Together With Veterans, an organization aimed at stopping veteran suicide.

Giving back to those who sacrificed the most.

“They are the cornerstone of why we have the freedom and to see someone who’s down and out, who’s served this country proudly, it hurts,” said Mac McLeod, a veteran and a committee member for the North Central Veteran Stand Down.

Showing former service members that they are never alone.

Event organizers presented the VFW, DAV, Northrop Grumman, the American Legion, and the AMVETS with a special award for their help and efforts in the community.

