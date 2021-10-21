Advertisement

Williams County GSI proceeding to trial, state files motion to delay

Joshua Kringen
Joshua Kringen(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state filed a motion to continue the case for a man accused of paying a minor for sex in Williams County.

35-year-old Joshua Kringen is charged with patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity and corruption or solicitation of minors.

Police say they found conversations by Kringen on an app that discussed paying people for sex. According to court documents, a 16-year-old girl picked Kringen out of a lineup of pictures as the man who paid her for sex in 2020.

Thursday, State’s Attorney Jaakan Williams asked a district court judge to push back the trial date. Court documents report that there will be a change in attorneys and time is needed to get a new attorney up to speed.

Court documents also state that the victim rejected a proposed plea agreement because she wanted to see the case proceed to trial.

District court judge Benjamen Johnson is reviewing the state’s request. The trial is still scheduled to begin October 25.

