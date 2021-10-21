Veterans Stand Down Thursday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Veterans in the Minot community will have the chance Thursday to learn about resources available to them at the annual stand down at the Armed Forces Reserve Center.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3420 2nd Street NE, just north of the airport.

Veterans will get to learn about benefits, healthcare, counseling, legal services, and COVID-19 testing and vaccination, among other topics.

There will be a lunch provided.

Veterans are encouraged to bring their DD214, their VA card, or their driver’s license with the “V” designation, as proof of veteran status, if they are able.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.