MINOT, N.D. – A young man started watching hockey at age three, asked for skates for his birthday, and has loved the sport since. He now suits up for the Minot Minotauros.

John Salling introduces us to Cole Mickel in this week’s United Community Bank Athlete of the Week.

Cole Mickel has been on the ice since he was young.

”Just started skating and then I wanted to be just like the guys on the TV so just started playing, and then now I’m here in Minot for my second year so doing good so far,” said Cole Mickel, team captain.

The Minotauros drafted Mickel last year, and he stuck with the team. Coach Cody Campbell said he was a pretty universal choice for captain among the team.

“He’s been a phenomenal leader thus far, he’s been a really good down to earth person who cares about his teammates and really has a passion to win. His leadership has made our jobs as coaches that much easier,” said Campbell.

And his goals for this year show how selfless he can be with the team.

”Obviously want to bring the Robertson Cup back to Minot. We haven’t won it yet. Be a pretty awesome year to win the first one. And hopefully see guys on the team move on and go on to play division one hockey, ‘cause that’s why we’re all here, so hopefully see more guys go on and play college hockey,” said Mickel.

He said he wasn’t sure where Minot was when he was recruited, but is glad to be here.

Cole has been accepted to the Air Force Academy.

The Minotauros host the Austin Bruins Friday and Saturday nights at 7:35 p.m. at the Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena.

You can find schedule and ticket info here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.