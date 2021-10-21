Advertisement

North Dakota corn harvest nearly half complete

Corn Harvest
Corn Harvest(kfyr)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHBURN, N.D. - Last week’s rain brought some relief to the drought.

The updated drought monitor released Thursday morning shows much of the state is still in moderate to severe drought; portions of the far northwest remain in extreme drought. But it’s a big improvement from earlier this growing season, and that’s got farmers feeling a little more optimistic about next year’s growing season, as they work to get this year’s crop off the fields.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports 42% of North Dakota’s corn crop has been harvested.

That’s slightly behind last year, but producers are just happy to have a crop to harvest.

Brennan Price is happy to climb into the cab of his combine. He’s got about 700 acres of corn to cut. A few months ago, the Washburn farmer wasn’t sure he’d have any corn to harvest.

“We weren’t expecting anything to grow,” Price said.

Yields are averaging high 50s and 60s. That’s lower than a normal year, but Price says it’s better than he expected.

“All things considered, it’s not too bad,” he said. “It’s really strange. With the amount of moisture, we’ve had it’s unbelievable how things actually grew.”

He’s happy they did grow, and happy to have a crop to harvest.

Price expects to finish the corn harvest on Saturday.

